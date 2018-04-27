THE Chelmsford Marathon will be returning for its fifth annual event.

Runners from across the country will be heading to Chelmsford on Sunday October 21 to take part in the 2018 Chelmsford Marathon.

It is the fifth year of this major sporting event which raises thousands of pounds for The J’s Hospice charity.

The 26.2 mile single lap course of road running and tarmac paths starts outside Shire Hall in the High Street before heading out through Chelmsford and nearby villages and then returning to the city to cross the finishing line in Central Park.

Last year 875 runners registered – with one travelling from Mexico City to take part – and the event raised around £60,000 for The J’s Hospice.

This year, organisers at the charity hope to see 1,000 people at the start line in October.

Lucy Burgess, The J’s Events Fundraiser, explained: “The Chelmsford Marathon is a really popular event that appeals to elite athletes as well as those new to distance running. The feedback we get from the runners each year is fantastic: they love the course, the friendly atmosphere and the enthusiastic marshals.”

Visit www.havenshospices.org.uk/support-havens-hospices/events/detail/the-chelmsford-marathon-20i8