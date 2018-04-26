A Chelmsford construction worker has been sentenced for tax fraud.

Wayne Mitchell, 47, of Rutland Road, Chelmsford, received an 18 month suspended prison sentence, and ordered to pay a compensation order of £39,289.03.

Mitchell tried to steal more than £39,000 by making false tax repayment claims.

Between 2012 and 2016 Mitchell submitted a series of fraudulent Self Assessment returns, inflating business expenses and tax already paid to HMRC through the Construction Industry Scheme (CIS), to claim £39,289 in repayments.

Mitchell admitted the fraud during a hearing at Kingston Crown Court.

Today (April 26) also at Kingston Crown Court he was sentenced to 18 months in prison, suspended for 24 months.

He has also been ordered repay £39,289.03, complete 200 hours of unpaid work and pay £500 towards prosecution costs.