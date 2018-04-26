The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning this weekend.

After a warm week, temperatures are also set to plummet, with the highs of 20 degree replaced with a cooler 9 degrees on Sunday.

Monday will also see temperatures drop to 8 degrees, before they pick up towards the end of the week.

A weather warning is in place on Sunday and Monday.

The warning reads: "There is a risk of heavy rain across Eastern and Southeastern England on Sunday night and Monday along with some strong winds.

"There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

"Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

"Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services."