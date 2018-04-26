A POPULAR event has announced its headliners ahead of this summer’s event.

Chelmsford City Council has announced the comedy and arts line up for the Fling Festival 2018.

Fling Festival returns to Hylands Park, Chelmsford on June 30.

Created purely for adults, the Fling is like no other with festival goer’s curiosity encouraged and diversity in entertainment celebrated.

This hugely popular Comedy Big Top this year features a bevy of leading acts from the circuit, including Terry Alderton, whose mind-blowing whirlwind of physical and verbal clowning has seen him on Live At The Apollo, McIntyre’s Road Show, Royal Variety Performance and Eastenders.

There will also be performances from Carl Donnelly who has not only been nominated for the Edinburgh Comedy Award but has also appeared on a selection of TV shows, including Mock The Week and Russell Howard’s Good News.

Other acts include Never Mind The Buzzcocks regular, Ben Norris, and unassuming comic genius Addy Van Der Borgh.

For outlandish entertainment look no further than the Cabaret Palace, where some of the most sought after acts from the global cabaret scene are set to enchant, surprise and dazzle the audience.

Expect burlesque, knife throwing, pole dance, magic, hula, showgirls, and the first ever Fling boylesque show.

After the success of last year, the event welcomes back the bizarrely brilliant Social Club. Think Phoenix Nights meets Bethnal Green Working Mens Club, with an array of bespoke attractions from Bonkers Bingo and Play Your Cards Right, to Knobbly Knees and Pub Quiz.

This year also sees a new addition, Joskins Fayre – a traditional American carnival with a twist, featuring digital interactive freak show, Zoltar fortune teller, wonky coconut shy and more.

As well as all this there are the usual Fling favourites; Bollywood Tent, Space Hopper Racing, Adult Crafting, Storytelling, Dance Workshops, Pimms Beach, Fire Garden, Walkabout fun and much more.

Fling Festival is strictly for those aged 18 years and older.

Early Bird and VIP tickets have sold out. Tier 3 tickets are now on sale from £26.00, available online via www.flingfestival.com, over the phone by calling 01245 606505, or in person from the Civic Theatre Box Office, Fairfield Road, Chelmsford, Essex, CM1 1JG.