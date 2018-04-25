Writtle University College is launching a suite of business courses – including its first Higher Apprenticeship.

The business courses – a Level 5 Apprenticeship, a one-year Higher National Certificate (HNC) and a two-year Higher National Diploma (HND) – are designed to equip students with the knowledge and skills they need to begin a career in business or start their own business.

These new courses use industry links to give students the opportunity to develop their knowledge of the business world and their ability to be innovative, enterprising and entrepreneurial.

Professor Tim Middleton, vice-chancellor of Writtle University College, said: “Throughout our 125-year history we have been proud to be able to offer courses that give our students the chance to develop business awareness and applied skills, which has enabled many of our alumni to go on to become leaders in their fields or set up their own successful businesses.

“With the events following the financial crisis, and Brexit on the horizon, anyone wishing to succeed in business needs to understand this context and the huge opportunities that will emerge.

“These courses enable students to do that, whilst giving them the edge in terms of the business sectors in the region.”

By offering Higher National qualifications and a Higher Apprenticeship, the University College is strengthening the learning is delivers.

For more information, visit http://writtle.ac.uk/UG-Business