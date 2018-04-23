A speeding driver whose car crashed into a tree, killing two passengers, has been sentenced for causing death by careless driving.

Yousif Al-Mussawi was negotiating a right-hand bend on the A12 at Ingatestone on November 12, 2016 when he lost control of his BMW 318, which left the road and struck a tree.

The car had been travelling at an average speed of 90mph for five miles before the collision.

Two off-duty Metropolitan Police officers and members of the public went to help Al-Mussawi and his passengers, Farhad-Zubair Maqbool and Yahya Sharif.

Police and paramedics arrived a short time later but sadly despite their efforts, Mr Maqbool and Mr Sharif died at the scene. The friends, who were both 25 and from Acton, died as a result of multiple injuries.

Al-Mussawi was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge with a life-threatening head injury, which required surgery. He was in a coma for four weeks and has undergone several operations for life-changing injuries.

An investigation was carried out into the circumstances of the collision and Al-Mussawi was charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving in September 2017.

He admitted causing death by careless driving at Basildon Crown Court on April 13. The pleas were accepted by the Crown Prosecution Service.

The 27-year-old of The Crescent in Southall, Middlesex, was sentenced today, Monday, April 23.

He was given an 18-month jail term, which was suspended for two years, and a three-year driving ban.

Senior investigating officer, Sergeant Peter Swan said: “This was a tragic incident that claimed the lives of two people and changed the life of another.

“All three were close friends and this is a reminder that excess speed can change lives forever in a fraction of a second.

“I would like to pay tribute to the families of both Mr Maqbool and Mr Sharif, who have found it in their hearts to forgive Al-Mussawi, which was undoubtedly taken into consideration by the judge today.

“My thoughts are very much with them as they face the future without their loved ones.”