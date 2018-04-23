Plans have been revealed for a new development of contemporary flats and open green spaces on Victoria Road.

With significant regeneration and growth taking place across Chelmsford, developer Bellway has drawn up plans to provide much needed homes for new and existing residents on the derelict site which used to be home to a former Royal Mail sorting office.

Under the plans Bellway is looking to deliver 203 stylish new one and two-bedroom apartments, complete with a landscaped urban piazza and green pocket park for residents and locals to enjoy.

With plans for three new commercial outlets as well as enhanced footpaths and cycle links, the proposals are set to deliver a significant boost to the area and improved links to the rest of the city.

Richard Burrows, Managing Director at Bellway: “This is an excellent site right in the centre of Chelmsford and I’m looking forward to making it a fantastic place to live. These homes are a very short walk from the station, the high street and the new Bond Street, and will make a real contribution to meeting Chelmsford’s housing needs.

“This will be a great opportunity for us to continue the regeneration of Chelmsford using brownfield land, and is the logical next step following our successful delivery of the Marconi Evolution site which will be finished this year.

“We look forward to discussing the plans with the community at our consultation on Wednesday 25th April.”

Cllr Roy Whitehead, Leader of Chelmsford City Council, said: “We all recognise we need more homes as Chelmsford expands and it is critical to make best possible use of previously developed sites like this.

“Bellway has delivered a high-quality scheme at the Marconi Evolution site, and I believe they can do a similarly important job for Chelmsford in bringing forward the Victoria Road site. “We look forward to commenting on the proposals during the public consultation”.

A full public consultation will be held at the Bellway Marconi Evolution suite off of New Street, Chelmsford, CM1 1LR on Wednesday 25th April from 4:00pm to 8.00pm.

The development team will be on hand to discuss the proposals and answer any queries residents and local businesses may have. Further updates and information will be available on the website at www.homesforchelmsford.co.uk