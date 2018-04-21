Intense Records in Chelmsford will be taking part again in the massively popular National Record Store Day today.

This is the one day that all of the independent record stores celebrate vinyl and invites music lovers to come and get their hands on special releases made exclusively for the day.

Jon from Intense said: "This is the busiest day of the year for us, if you want to make sure you grab your favourite release I would advise getting here early, last year we had a queue of over 200 hungry vinylists outside when we opened."

This year’s list of hundreds of exclusive releases has been revealed and there really is something for everyone across many genres from Hip Hop, Rock, Pop to Country, Dance and everything in between.

Releases from Niall Horan & Rudimental will be enticing a younger generation of music fans whilst the Rolling Stones & Pink Floyd help to rekindle the love of long-time vinyl fans.

Hip Hop fans will be pleased to hear of releases from Wu Tang Clan, Run The Jewels, THE NOTORIOUS B.I.G. & Cypress Hill.

Indie and Rock artists include Led Zepplin with a super rare 7” vinyl never released in the Uk before and David Bowie releases 4 different vinyl from the archives which will be highly sought after, as they are every year.

Dance music fans can look forward to special releases from Fatboy Slim, Sergio Vilas (local Techno Legend), Future Sound of London and Goldie with a 25 year anniversary album of unreleased and remastered tracks. Rag’n’Bone Man has been announced as the official UK Record Store Day Ambassador for 2018.

He will also be releasing a special record exclusively for the day. ‘Don’t Set The World On Fire’ and ‘George Has Got A Friend’ were recorded live and straight to vinyl last month and the results are simply stunning.

Coming on a ltd coloured vinyl, this will be the only time fans will be able to get a copy, so don’t hang about!

Snow Patrol also have a very special release featuring ‘Don't Give In / Life On Earth’, which has a 100% recycled product with off black colour vinyl in commemoration of International World Earth Day 2018 that falls on the day after RSD.

You can check out all the releases at www.intenserecords.com where you can register your interest and download your very own wish list and send it back to us at enquiries@intenserecords.com.

Open from 9am-6pm Intense Records will be holding a special instore event with live Djs, local bands, special guest appearances, free giveaways, boutique food & drink stalls and the pop up Bassment Bar, plus loads more.

Opening the event will be Danny Bounce from the Dig Over, spinning an extensive selection of soul, funk, and hip-hop 45’s.

Our headline act is the legendary DJ Bailey who will be performing an exclusive dj set. Some of you may already know him from his tenure at BBC Radio1/1Xtra, Metalheadz events, or maybe even his own highly rated Soul in Motion drum and bass events in London.

This will be hosted by DJ Fresh’s front man Messy MC & Intense resident MC Indica. For those of a techno disposition, Sergio Vilas will also be in store, spinning his RSD exclusive Rebate EP (as played by Carl Cox) and laying down a masterful set. Local lads Moss and Singer Tempa (Sidetrack Music) will be bringing acoustic reggae and dub vibes.

Fresh off his US tour, Sukh Knight is bringing his dubstep selection alongside his New World Audio cohort Squarewave.

On the back of their debut single ‘There’s a Feeling’, we’ll be treated to a live PA set by Magic Seas. Old school house anthems and classics will be delivered by ‘Rise’ residents and organisers, Nezza and Maslow Unknown.

Emerging young talent and Essex Uncovered winner Katy Forkings will also be joining the celebrations. She has been causing a stir with her singer/songwriter talents over the last couple of years!

The new name on the scene Ewan Whosarmy will be bringing his electro indie production to life with a live set, expect Audio Bullies versus the Prodigy and a bit of Gallagher & Ian Brown thrown in for good measure.

Locals Muertos will be here delivering their take on darker freakbeat and garage psych. Finally, Southend punk inspired band Suspects – who have just supported Ratboy at the 02 Academy - will be delivering a live PA set.

Lots to look forward to and get excited about If that wasn’t enough we have a second music stage on Chelmsford High Street by the Saracens Head hotel, with live music & djs all day + Free RSD Goodie Bags giveaways, RSD balloons & more.

For those that can’t make it on the day, Intense will be opening up especially this Sunday as well from 10am-4pm.

The exclusive releases will be available in store only for the following week but any remaining stock will be made available online a week later on the 28th April at www.intenserecords.com For more info pop into Intense Records, 33/34 Viaduct Road, Chelmsford CM1 1TS (under the arches by Bus Station). Alternatively call them on 01245 347372 or check their website www.intenserecords.com