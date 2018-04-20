Essex will continue to bask in the sunny weather - but there could be a thunderstorm on the way.

Temperatures will reach highs of 23 degrees across Essex today.

Highest temperature was 24.9 degrees in Grays and the sunniest place was Maldon Promenade Park with 13 hours of near unbroken sunshine.

Temperatures will be slightly lower on Saturday and next week, but will still make a welcome change for many to the snow last month.

There are predictions a thunderstorm might hit on Sunday morning, although forecasters are split on whether it will hit Essex, with the Essex Weather Centre believing it might, but the Met Office not currently forecasting one.