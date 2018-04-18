May is a great month for many reasons - the weather starts to warm up and there are two bank holidays.

However, it is not going to be so great for those wanting to take a train on May 7 or May 31, as there are disruptions across the rail network.

May 7: Greater Anglia

As a result of overhead line renewal work, lines will be closed between Shenfield and Southend Victoria / Southminster all day. Buses will operate between Shenfield and Southend Victoria / Southminster all day.

c2c ticket acceptance will be offered on the Southend Branch Line into/out of London for monthly and longer season ticket holders.

Also, main line services between London Liverpool Street and Colchester, Ipswich, Norwich and branches will operate as a Saturday-style service for Bank Holiday Monday.

May 7: c2c

Shoeburyness - Laindon - London Fenchurch Street / London Liverpool Street: Revised Sunday service.

Southend Central - Ockendon - London Fenchurch Street: Revised Sunday service.

Grays - Rainham - London Fenchurch Street: Revised Sunday service.

May 28: Greater Anglia

As a result of various crossrail, bridge and overhead line renewal work, lines will be closed between Liverpool Street and Ingatestone / Billericay all day.

There will be no Greater Anglia trains between Liverpool Street and Ingatestone / Billericay all weekend. Buses will operate between Ingatestone / Billericay and Newbury Park (London Underground Tube Station).

The last through service to Norwich will depart Ingatestone at 23.50. The last service from Ingatestone at 00.50 will terminate at Ipswich with no service forward.

Tickets will be accepted on the Central Line from Newbury Park to/from London Liverpool Street all weekend. c2c ticket acceptance will be offered on the Southend Branch Line into/ out of London all weekend, for monthly and longer season ticket holders all weekend.

May 28: c2c

Shoeburyness - Laindon - London Fenchurch Street / London Liverpool Street: Revised Sunday service.

Southend Central - Ockendon - London Fenchurch Street: Revised Sunday service.

Grays - Rainham - London Fenchurch Street: Revised Sunday service.

You can see