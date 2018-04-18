A teenager is due in court today charged with murder.

Bradley Blundell, 18, was arrested after attending a police station in Amsterdam on Saturday, March 31.

Following extradition processes, he was brought back to the UK yesterday and has been charged with the murder of John Pordage, 34, in Baddow Road, Chelmsford, on August 5, 2017.

Blundell, of Cromwell Close, Boreham, is also charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, perverting the course of justice and handling stolen goods.

He is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, April 18.

He is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court.

John Pordage was shot outside this petrol station in Chelmsford (Nick Ansell/PA)

Mr Pordage was with a friend, a 25-year-old man, when the incident took place near the Army and Navy roundabout in Baddow Road.

He was taken to hospital where he later died.

His mother, Sue Wilson, paid tribute to him as someone who was “fun-loving and wore his heart on his sleeve”.

“He was known for his big personality and friendly nature,” she added.