West ham fans are being offered free travel to Monday's game against Stoke City.

The game will be one of the most important games of the season for the Hammers as they can take a giant step towards Premier League survival if they can beat the Potters on Monday night.

Zeelo, the on-demand coach service, is offering West Ham fans in Southend, Basildon, and South Essex.

Hammers fans can travel free direct to the London Stadium on their first journey by entering the promo code "WHU" on its website here.

Tickets are sent straight to user’s phones and the direct trip means that fans will not need to worry about parking or crowded public transport after the game.

Pick up points are in various locations across Essex, including Basildon, Canvey, Chelmsford, Colchester, Orsett, South Benfleet and Southend.

A full list of pick up points for the fixture can be found here: https://zeelo.co/rides/west-ham/west-ham-united-vs-stoke/15000