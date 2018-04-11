A life-saving charity has put out an urgent appeal for volunteers to help it continue its work.

Basics Essex Accident Rescue Service (Bears) equips and supports volunteers doctors and paramedics, enabling them to respond to seriously ill patients before they are taken to hospital.

Members of the charity respond to emergency situations across the county, providing similar care to ambulance crews

The charity would like to hear from anyone who can help with the day to day running of the organisation, as well as anyone interested in fundraising to help it continue its work.

Lisa Thomas, Bears fundraising officer, said: "Our volunteering and supporting roles are challenging and exciting.

"By becoming a Bears volunteer or supporter, you will be rewarded by the knowledge that your contribution however small, will ultimately help Bears to potentially save lives within your own community.”

Applications are welcomed from residents across Essex, with Bears operating in all corners of the county.

To find out more, email lisa.thomas@bearsmedics.org.uk or call 07910 018874.