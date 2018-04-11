A man has been stabbed in Stratford Station this morning.

Emergency services rushed to the scene after reports of a serious assault

British Transport Police confirmed that shortly after 9am, officers were called to the station after receiving reports of a serious assault.

The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

There has been another stabbing this morning on a dlr train 🚄 at Stratford — Benita Regardso (@benita_regardso) April 11, 2018

A British Transport Police statement said: "Shortly after 9am this morning, officers were called to Stratford International station after reports of a serious assault.

"Officers are on scene at the DLR platforms, alongside paramedics from the London Ambulance Service. A man is being treated for injuries consistent with being stabbed, his injuries are not believed to be life threatening at this time.

"A cordon is in place whilst this assault is investigated. Likewise, there will be delays to DLR services whilst enquires are made. There have been no arrests at this time.

"Anyone who witnesses this assault is asked to contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 quoting reference 155 of 11/04/2018. Alternatively, ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."