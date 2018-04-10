A DAD has appeared in court charged with robbing a number of convenience shops across the county.

Danny Wrenn is accused of putting a sack over his head and taking a knife to seven stores in Essex from March 30 to April 6, Colchester Magistrates’ Court heard yesterday.

The 28-year-old did not enter a plea to the five robberies, two attempted robberies, seven counts of possession of a knife and one count of possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

Wrenn is accused of: n Attempting to rob Appans Superstore in Kiln Road, Benfleet, on March 30 n Robbing the Co-op in Coopers Lane, Clacton, on April 2 n Robbing TN News in Baddow Road, Chelmsford, on April 3 n Robbing the Co-op in Broadway, Silver End, on April 4 n Robbing the Premier Store in Hythe Quay, Colchester, on April 5 n Attempting to rob the Coop in Laburnum Close, Ipswich on April 5 n Robbing the Co-op in Stock Road, Billericay, on April 6 Philip Pearson, prosecuting, said: “There are seven robberies all of which appear to have a male person, wearing similar tracksuits bottoms, going into different establishments with a knife.

“On each occasion that person would also wear a Superdry jacket and face coverings, which was essentially a sack with holes cut in it to disguise himself.

“Face coverings were recovered at two of the incidents.”

Wrenn, who appeared in the dock wearing a black jacket, spoke only to confirm his name and address.

Mr Pearson added: “These are very serious offences indeed.

“The robberies could amount to life imprisonment.”

Mark Pearson defended Wrenn at the court hearing, where he was remanded in custody.

His family, who were present at the hearing, cried as he was taken into custody.

Wrenn, of Mimosa Close, Romford, will next appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on May 8.