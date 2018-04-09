A family of six has been left homeless today after a fire badly damaged their home.

Firefighters reported on arrival that the home, measuring around 10 square metres, was completely smoke logged.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire, which was in one of the bedrooms, by 3.57pm.

However, due to the speed the fire developed and the volume of smoke involved, the home has been badly smoke damaged throughout.

The Red Cross are supporting the family and alternative accommodation arrangements are in place.

The fire was caused accidentally after an e-cigarette charger ignited.