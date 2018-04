A MAN has been arrested following an investigation into a number of Co-op robberies across north Essex.

On the afternoon of Sunday, April 8 a 28-year-old from Romford was arrested as part of a thorough investigation.

Two of the offences the man has been arrested on suspicion of committing happened in Clacton on Monday, April 2 and in Chelmsford the following day.

A number of other robberies are also been looked at.