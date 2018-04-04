DEATHS caused by heroin and morphine overdoses in Tendring are double the national average, a report has revealed.

The report, which was compiled by the Office of National Statistics, revealed there were 3.5 deaths per 100,000 people in Tendring from 2014 to 2016.

The national average stands at 1.7.

The results show about five people would have died due to misuse as Tendring had a calculated population of 142,600 in 2016.

The report also reveals in Colchester there was a lower number of deaths caused by opiate misuse as there were only 2.2 deaths per 100,000 people - the calculated population was 186,635.

Heroin or morphine users have been called the “Trainspotting generation” in the report which describes those who became addicted to heroin in the 1980s and 1990s.

Nationally, the report also revealed the highest levels of deaths linked to the misuse of heroin and morphine are in areas which have been once been seaside resorts including Hastings, Blackpool and Portsmouth.

Addiction and recovery charity Open Road, which is based in Wellesley Road Clacton and Queen Street in Colchester, offers a free needle and syringe programme and support for those affected by drugs and alcohol.

A spokesperson for Open Road said they are working closely with Public Health England to look at how the two agencies can work together to reduce drug-related deaths.

She said: “We acknowledge Tendring has an ageing population and has high areas of deprivation above the national average.

“Drug-related deaths are higher for those who are not engaging in treatment.

“I would urge individuals to work with Open Road around harm reduction which would keep them safe in the community and reduce risk of drug-related death.”

For more information about Open Road click here and to read the full report click here.