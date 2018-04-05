A GANG of thieves who were caught because they left their DNA on half-eaten pastries have been sentenced to a total of 33 years in prison.

The group targeted homes and jewellery shops across Essex, Suffolk, Kent, Surrey and London between April and November 2015.

They broke into houses, stole cars parked outside and then used the vehicles with false number plates for more crimes.

David Speed, 29, of no fixed address, admitted conspiracy to commit commercial burglaries and conspiracy to disguise criminal property and was convicted of conspiracy to commit dwelling burglaries.

Alan Speed, 32, of no fixed address, admitted conspiracy to commit commercial burglaries and was convicted of conspiracy to commit dwelling burglaries and conspiracy to disguise criminal property.

George Robinson, 30, of Holland Road, Clacton, admitted conspiracy to commit commercial burglaries and was convicted of conspiracy to commit dwelling burglaries.

Jimmy Stevens, 37, of no fixed address, was convicted of conspiracy to commit dwelling burglaries and conspiracy to commit commercial burglaries.

Judge Patricia Lynch sentenced them at Chelmsford Crown Court this afternoon.

She said: “A total of 21 homes were burgled, eight of these were at night when the occupiers were present and in at least five there was a degree of untidy searching.

“Several high value cars were taken and £29,500 worth of jewellery.”

She estimated the total worth of property stolen was about £193,000 including a £3,000 watch.

Nine independent jewellery shops were also targeted.

The gang was caught after a half-eaten pasty, sausage roll packet and socks were left in some of the stolen vehicles and DNA samples were taken.

Alan and David Speed were sentenced to ten years imprisonment for the domestic burglaries, ten years for the commercial burglaries to run concurrently as well as five years for disguising criminal property to run concurrently.

Robinson and Stevens played a lesser role in the conspiracy.

Robinson was sentenced to seven years for each charge to run concurrently.

Stevens was sentenced to six years for each charge with the sentences to run concurrently.

Dc Aimee Burton from Colchester CID said: “During the trial last month the court heard how the gang worked together to steal cars from properties across five counties and clone the plates to then use them to burgle commercial premises.

“Evidence including fingerprints and DNA traces found on a half-eaten pasty, sausage roll packet and socks left in some of the stolen vehicles linked the men to the crimes.

“Today the gang members have all been handed lengthy prison sentences and they will now spend a number of years behind bars.”