The Princess Royal will be visiting Wickham Bishops to officially open a new homes development.

Princess Anne will be visiting Mackmurdo Place on Wednesday, April 11, where she will be given a tour of a new affordable home and unveil a plaque.

The 27 homes development has been built by English Rural Housing Association and was completed in May.

It is made up of 12 affordable homes and 15 market homes which include houses, flats and bungalows for rent and ownership.

The Princess Royal will meet guests and partners involved in bringing the project to fruition over afternoon tea served in Wickham Bishops Village Hall.

Councillor Mandy Mickelsen, chairman of Wickham Bishops Parish Council, said: “The parish council is aware of the housing challenges that face many local households, with market prices being too much to afford in the village, particularly for the young.”

Henry Bass, chairman of Maldon District Council, said: “This is an excellent example of how such an outstanding scheme can be delivered when all parties work closely together.

“It has provided an affordable opportunity for local people to remain here in the village and enables them to continue to play an active role in this community.”

The entire project has been delivered without any public subsidy.

Instead, it will be delivered through an agreement with the landowner and developers Lynton Homes.

Adrian Maunders, Chief Executive for English Rural Housing, added: “The work that English Rural undertakes is designed to complement the needs of rural parishes, providing homes for local people in the communities they serve and support, ultimately helping to maintain vibrant, active and working villages that house a mixture of age groups and income earners.”