Brentwood School is hosting an event to give young musicians a flavour for jazz during the Easter holidays.

Essex Easter Jazz, which sees some of the UK’s leading jazz tutors teaching at Brentwood School, has proved such a hit that this year the campus will play host to a brand new offering aimed at young musical ‘warriors.’

Jazz Warriors, which will take place from Tuesday April 3 to Friday April 6, where children aged 11 and over will be welcome to learn about the genre with guidance from the country's top music teachers.

Speaking about the event, course director and Brentwood School and drum teacher, Marc Cecil, said: “The emphasis is on children learning to improvise and play as an ensemble while having a good time.”

The course, which costs £260 and is open to all instruments, will also involve tutor performances ranging from building confidence, advanced harmony, extended chords and directing a band.

The following week, the Sunday April 8 to Thursday April 12, the school will host Essex Easter Jazz, which has quickly become a highlight of the musical year.

The course costs £275 and place are still available.

Further information on the Jazz Warriors, click here.

To find out more about the Essex Easter Jazz courses, click here.