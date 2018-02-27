THE snow has arrived.

Here's how the next few days will pan out, according to the forecasters.

Essex Weather Centre experts say further snow showers will develop through the day with sunny spells in between.

The forecasters add: "The showers will be more persistent and heavy across southern and eastern districts of Essex at first but easing here by the afternoon.

Snow - the fall will be 'heavy and persistent'. Picture: Met Office

"It will feel bitterly cold everywhere."

The maximum temperature will be 0 degrees celcius.

Tonight, snow showers are set to continue through the night, mostly across coastal districts.

Elsewhere, clear spells will develop. It will be very cold with a widespread severe frost.

Temperatures could drop to as low as -8 degrees celcius while the maximum temperature will be -1 degrees celcius.