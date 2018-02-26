A man has been jailed for six years after he was found with around £800,000 worth of cocaine.

Alexander Warren, 42, was arrested when police stopped him in a Ford Fiesta on the A127 near to Brentwood on November 22 last year.

As police searched his vehicle, seven blocks of cocaine, each weighing a kilo, were found inside a holdall and a carrier bag in the boot.

The street value was estimated to be around £800,000 to £840,000.

Warren, was arrested and refused to comment to most questions put to him during interview.

He said he was asked to collect the bags but did not know what was in them.

He pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine with intent to supply when he appeared at Basildon Magistrates’ Court on November 23.

Warren, of Newbury Road in Highams Park, London, was sentenced at Basildon Crown Court on Monday, February 26.

An Essex Police spokesman said after the hearing: “The street value of the drugs seized was potentially in the region of £840,000 and would have presented significant harm to our communities.

“Time and again we see the misery that drugs cause and will continue to work to bring those involved in their supply to justice.”