A man who fatally kicked a man in the head as he was laying unconscious on the floor, has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Nathan Turner, 23, of Myrtle Road, Brentwood pleaded guilty to causing the manslaughter of 47-year-old Dean Jose when he appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court.

The court heard Mr Jose and his wife, from King’s Lynn Norfolk, were returning to their hotel on King’s Road, Brentwood at 12.45am on Monday August 28 2017 when an argument broke out with a group of girls.

The girls got into a BMW car but a short time later Turner got out of the vehicle and a fight broke out between him and Mr Jose.

Turner punched Mr Jose to the ground and, whilst he lay unconscious, he kicked him to the head.

Following the incident, father of two Mr Jose suffered serious head injuries and sadly died on Saturday September 2.

Turner was arrested, charged and today, Monday February 26, pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Following the hearing Senior Investigating Officer DI Stuart Truss said: “Mr Jose’s death was completely needless.

“He had enjoyed an evening out with his wife and neither of them could ever have dreamed it would end so violently tragically over a pointless argument.”

He was remanded in custody and will next appear at the court for sentence on Friday March 9.