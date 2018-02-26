Open Garden events in and around Chelmsford will be held in support of a hospice for people with life limiting illnesses this summer.

Farleigh Hospice will be organising a series of Open Garden events in and around Chelmsford thanks to the support of the local residents.

The hospice already has a number of committed gardens, but it is encouraging a few more people to consider opening their garden in order to help raise more money for the charity.

Gardens of all shapes and sizes are welcome, big or small, wild or landscaped.

The events will take place in the Old Moulsham area on Sunday June 3 and in Galleywood on Sunday July 8.

One woman, Ronda has been opening her garden to the public for the last three years.

When this year's garden events were announced, she said: “Taking part is such a worthwhile experience, it is quite a commitment but I still enjoy the whole process.

"I especially enjoy meeting and chatting to members of the public and getting the opportunity to show off my hard work, all whilst raising vital funds for a fantastic local charity, Farleigh Hospice.”

In 2017, the Open Gardens events raised over £30,000.

For more information on Open Gardens or to register your interest, please contact Debbie de Boltz on 01245 457352 or email debbie.de.boltz@farleighhospice.org.