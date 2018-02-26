A council have said they will invest more than £800,000 into further funding to battle homelessness in a city centre.

Chelmsford City Council confirmed that it will be spending a further £808,000 over 2018 to deal with homelessness and housing issues in the area.

The total budget for housing has now been raised to £4.8million.

The Liberal Democrat leader, Stephen Robinson, called for the council to create another 18 homes for people in or at risk of poverty.

However, at a full council meeting, further action to do this was denied by the Conservative majority.

Mr Robinson said: "Chelmsford is funding 15 to 20 families in unacceptable bed & breakfast accommodation, over 140 in nightly lets and a total of nearly 350 homeless families.

"With such low interest rates, the Council could borrow cheaply to invest in housing and would save expenditure on housing benefit.

"We should not tolerate putting homeless families in bed & breakfast. That's no way for children to grow up.

"We also need to address public concerns on air pollution and congestion."

The Chelmsford Weekly Times have contacted Chelmsford City Council for comment following Mr Robinson's comments.