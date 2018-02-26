Chelmsford City Council announced its new chief executive at its full council meeting.

On Wednesday February 21 at the full council meeting, it was confirmed that Nick Eveleigh had been appointed as the council's new chief executive.

Mr Eveleigh has succeeded the late Steve Packham, who sadly died in October last year.

His appointment follows a long career in local government, beginning at Essex County Council, where he trained to become an accountant and worked his way up to take on the role of Financial Strategy and Investment Manager.

Speaking about his appointment, Mr Eveleigh, said: “I am proud to be given the opportunity to lead Chelmsford City Council at such an exciting time.

"This is a dynamic, outward-looking, growing city, but one that retains a great sense of community. Over the years, I have watched its evolution with pride.

“Exciting times are ahead and we are further developing the excellent services offered by the Council to make sure they continue to be successful, sustainable and suited to the needs of modern residents.

"As Chief Executive, I aim to further build and develop partnerships with enterprise and community organisations to make the most of opportunities for Chelmsford.

“I look forward to working with and supporting Council Members, staff and our partners to help shape the future of Chelmsford and leave a lasting legacy.”