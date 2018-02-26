Businesses in Chelmsford City Centre have voted strongly in favour of a Business Improvement District (Bid).

Following a month long postal ballot whenthe owners of the 461 business premises in the BID area voted 72 per cent in favour.

A further agreement was made where £650,000 per year to be used to support business growth initiatives in the city centre.

The decision has come after 18 months of work on the new Bid, called 'One Chelmsford'.

Roy Whitehead, leader of Chelmsford City Council, said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who voted.

"We are extremely happy with the outcome and look forward to the Bid delivering significant change to benefit the local area.

"We are very excited about continuing our work to make the City of Chelmsford a destination of choice.”

The Chelmsford City Centre Bid will be inclusive and have a voluntary membership scheme for businesses outside the actual BID area.

In addition, the Bid company will link up with other groups.

The Bid area covers most of the city centre area from the train station in the north, to the Odeon Roundabout in the south.

Neil Ridley, chairman of the Steering Group, who have handled the Bid for the past 18 months, said: “It’s a unique opportunity for city centre businesses to build on Chelmsford’s recent momentum and ensure a strong city centre for the future.

"I have no doubt the BID will make a real difference and help business growth.

"After five years, the BID Company will submit proposals for another ballot to seek another mandate for the next five years and I’m confident that by then we will have shown practically why it should continue.”