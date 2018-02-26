A leading UK furniture company's Chelmsford store has launched a brand new way to show love for mothers and grandmothers.

The ScS furniture shop in Clock Tower Retail Park has now launched a 'wishing tree' in anticipation of Mothers Day.

Children and grandchildren are being invited by the store to nominate their mothers, grandmothers, and all other mum figures in their lives with a heartfelt message to their loved ones.

Nominations can be made until March 5.

The winning nomination will be announced in time for Mother’s Day on Sunday 11 March with the winner receiving a premier spa day for two at Greenwoods Hotel in Stock.

Gill Owen, Branch Manager at ScS Chelmsford, said: “The opening of our new Chelmsford branch sees the company reach 101 stores nationwide, and as part of our celebrations we wanted to say a huge thank you to the people of the area for their support and custom to date.

"We’re launching our wishing tree in store for the local community and people in surrounding areas to be able to show their love and appreciation for their mums, and to recognise mother figures everywhere.

“The ScS wishing tree is a symbol of our gratitude and the perfect spring to mark our opening, we also hope that the many stories and nominations shared will put a smile on the faces of our customers during the upcoming weeks too."