Greater Anglia have confirmed that train services from tomorrow until Thursday will be altered due to severe weather warnings.

Depending on the weather, services between Chelmsford and London Liverpool Street may be altered or cancelled.

The train operator released a statement on social media earlier today, they said: “Due to a severe weather warning for Monday evening though to Thursday morning train services may be altered or cancelled at short notice.

“Services on Monday evening will finish from 10pm with a reduced service from 8pm”

They also confirmed that any tickets restriction will be lifted from Monday and you may travel on an earlier or later service.