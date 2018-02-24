Chelmsford Paralympic athlete has been selected to represent Team GB in the inaugural King Power Quad Nations Tournament.

Jonathan Coggan was introduced to wheelchair rugby during his rehab at Stoke Mandeville following a car crash. He watched the Sydney Paralympics from his hospital bed.

After investigating a wide range of Paralympic sports Jonny focussed his attention on wheelchair rugby because, it came closest to his previous experience as a footballer.

Jonny started playing club rugby in 2001, and in 2002 was invited to go on a World Rugby Tour with the GB Development Squad. In 2003 he participated in the World Wheelchair Games in Christchurch, New Zealand and then went on to gain his first full international cap playing in the 2004 Paralympics in Athens.

Since then Jonny has been a constant fixture in the GB squad and has won best in class at the 2006 World Championships and in the 2009 and 2011 European Championships.

Jonny continued to be in the starting lines at the Rio 2016 Paralympics and 2017 European Championships.

The inaugural King Power Quad Nations brings together Paralympic Gold, Silver and Bronze winning medallists from Australia, Japan, the USA and Great Britain.

Jonny said; ‘Our target is to medal at the World Championships this year and we can only do that by playing the best in the world.

“It’s fantastic that all the Rio medallists - Japan, USA and Australia - are coming over to play us in the first ever King Power Quad Nations. We are hoping for really good crowds to cheer us on and we want to show that this year we are serious medal contenders.”

The tournament will take place from March 9 to 11.