Chelmsford is celebrating the success of a litter pick event which saw a total of 35 bags of litter collected.

The event was part of the newly relaunched Love Your Chelmsford environmental initiative which aims to encourage residents, community groups and organisations to get involved in improving the environment in and around the city.

The pick took place on February 14 around the city’s parks including West Park, Admirals Park and Central Park.

The City Council was delighted to see that more than 30 volunteers joined the event. The group worked hard to collect litter from all areas of the parks and the paths were not the only areas that were cleaned as the Chelmer Canoe Club made it out onto the river to help clear litter as well.

The event was a huge success thanks to all the volunteers and organisations that helped including the Chelmsford Star Co-operative and Chelmer Canoe Club, and West Park Pitch and Putt.

The City Council is also holding a Spring River Litter Clean Up event on March 3 from 9am to 1pm.

Participants should meet at Baddow Road Car Park, Baddow Road, Chelmsford, where free parking will be available.