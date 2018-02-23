A new music festival has been announced for this summer in Chelmsford.

RiZe Festival at Hylands Park’ began appearing across social media this afternoon and it is believed to be the music event that will replace V Festival.

At 12pm today the event tweeted new artwork showing Hylands House surrounded by flags, fairground rides and a stage.

They are yet to release any more information about the event, including a line-up.

However, organisers have announced on social media that more information will be released on Monday evening at 7pm.

Until then all we know is that the festival will be held at the former V Festival site on the same weekend.