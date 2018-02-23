Ambulance a police crews were called to Chelmsford high street following reports that a man has been found dead.

The emergency services arrived at former Argos site in the city centre at around 11am this morning after another homeless man found his friends body.

The man has been named as Rob O'Conner, it is believed he had been living behind the shutters with a group on rough sleepers.

A spokesperson for Essex Police said: "Police officers are currently in Springfield Road, following reports from the ambulance service at around 11.10am this morning that a man had been found deceased.

"Enquiries are continuing and the death is currently being treated as unexplained."