Ambulance a police crews have been called to Chelmsford high street following reports that a man has been found dead.

The emergency services arrived at former Argos site in the city centre at around 11am this morning.

A spokesperson for Essex Police said: "Police officers are currently in Springfield Road, following reports from the ambulance service at around 11.10am this morning that a man had been found deceased.

"Enquiries are continuing and the death is currently being treated as unexplained."