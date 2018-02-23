X FACTOR and hopeful Eurovision star Saara Aalto will join Steps at their Spitfire Ground concert this summer.

The Finnish pop princess will perform as a special guest alongside boy band Blue at Castle Park for the GRANDSLAM 2018: Summer of Steps Tour.

She said: "I cannot wait to be back in front of British audiences again. The UK really embraced me and my style.

"To be performing alongside Steps in stadiums up and down the country is a dream come true after my X Factor experience.”

Saara, 30, will be on the tour from May following the launch of her debut international single next month, which will also serve as Finland’s entry to this year's Eurovision.

The songstress, who came runner-up in the 13th series of The X Factor in 2016, has been working with internationally-acclaimed songwriters and producers.

The past year has been a whirlwind for Saara which has seen her become an X Factor Finland judge, release her debut book No Fear and now touring with Steps.

“I think the Steps' fans are going to really embrace my sound," she said.

"My album is very uplifting. I call the style 'epic, love, pop'. For everyone who loved my big performances on X Factor, this is for them."

