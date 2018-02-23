An expanding national builders merchant has chosen Chelmsford as its destination to open its latest branch.

The new Selco Builders Warehouse is creating 50 jobs with the opening of their Chelmsford branch on West Way.

Doors are due to open for the first time in mid-June.

Recruitment will cover a wide variety of positions, with virtually all the jobs expected to be given to people from the local area.

The opening forms part of a major branch expansion programme across the UK, during which Selco will have doubled the size of its trade-only business over a five-year period.

Howard Luft, chief executive of Selco Builders Warehouse, said: “We’re thrilled to open branch number 66 - and eighth so far this year.

“Selco has undergone huge and rapid growth over the last five years and the plan is for that to continue.

“The Basildon branch has given us a base in the region over the last few years and we are delighted to be strengthening our presence in Essex with Chelmsford’s very own branch.

“Our recruitment policy has always been to employ people from the branch’s local community and that is continuing here.

“We want to give people genuine career opportunities and the chance to climb through the ranks at Selco.

“The branch will also provide a further boost to tradespeople in the area as they will have a greater chance to enjoy the benefits Selco provides – unrivalled availability, with the widest range of products in stock, as well as excellent customer service and trade pricing.”

As well as offering trade services, Selco Hire and a café in branch, Selco also has a strong digital presence including a 30-minute Click & Collect service and a free Project List app which allows tradespeople to plan, manage and quote for all jobs through their smartphone.

Selco already has a presence in the region at its Basildon branch. All branches open seven days a week.