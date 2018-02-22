Springfield’s state of the art oncology unit has introduced the first of many ‘Look good, feel better’ (LGFB) groups.

The LGFB service helps support women with cancer, in association with the Helen Rollason charity.

A pampering therapy group to help women ‘face cancer with confidence’ will be taking place on the first Monday of every month.

By attending a LGFB workshop this provides a real source of support, bringing together small groups of ten to 12 women in a relaxing and enjoyable environment where they can share their experiences.

Trained beauty consultants volunteer their time and expertise to help women with simple skin care and make-up skills. The two-hour workshops are informative and lively but most of all fun.

Mrs Osman, a cancer patient from Chelmsford said: “It was a very helpful make-up/skincare session which has also made me feel good and it is nice to meet others in the same situation in lovely surroundings.”

The session will take place on the first Monday of every month.