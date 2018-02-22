Weapons, drugs and cash were seized after synchronised raids took place across three Essex towns.

Six men and one teenage boy were taking into custody following the operation led by the Serious Organised Crime Unit on Tuesday.

Officers from Essex Police’s Operational Support Group, Op Raptor, Op Titan and the Basildon Community Policing Team carried out simultaneous raids at addresses in Basildon, Grays and Chelmsford.

The arrests were made in connection with an investigation between May and December 2016, during which undercover officers were sold stolen goods.

Andy Prophet, Asst Chief Con for Essex Police said: “This is a great example of local police and specialist teams working together to target burglars in Basildon and across Essex. Great work.”

The raids resulted in the seizure of a tomahawk axe, an extendable baton as well as a three figure sum of cash.

Officers also recovered what is believed to be cannabis, a set of scales and a mobile phone which the force understands to be connected to drug-related crime.

A 17-year-old boy, two men aged 22, and one man aged 26, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary.

They have been released on bail until March 19. The 26-year-old man was additionally arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

Another man, aged 18, was also arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary, after voluntarily attending a police station this evening.

He has also been bailed until March 19.

Two men aged 21 and 22 were also arrested on suspicion of theft from a vehicle, following reports that a blue Renault Megane was broken into at an address in Wetherland, Basildon.

They have been released from police custody and will face no further action.

Anyone with information which they believe could help the investigation, is asked to contact the Serious Organised Crime Unit on 101.

Alternatively, you can share information with independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.