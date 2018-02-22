A 21-year-old Norwegian man died following a drug overdose during a visit to Essex.

A coroner's court heard how Haakon Bratland had travelled over from Trondheim in his home country of Norway to stay with a friend in Chelmsford.

While there, Haakon took MDMA on September 29 of last year with his friend.

After taking the party drug, Haakon fell ill and was rushed to Broomfield Hospital.

Despite recieving treatment at the hospital, Haakon died the following day.

A toxicology report into his death found that he had died from multiple organ failure and disseminated intravascular coagulation - which is a condition that causes blood clots.

The report also found that his death was brought on by his consumption of MDMA.

An inquest into his death was held today, where his death was recorded as an accident.

Senior Coroner, Caroline Beasley-Murray, said: "At the time of his death, he was over here in England.

"I have heard that his cause of death as multiple organ failure and disseminated intravascular coagulation due to an overdose of MDMA.

"I have come to the conclusion that this was an accident - a very tragic accident.

"What a tragedy. I would like to express my sympathies to his family."

Mrs Beasley-Murray also confirmed that the Norwegian Embassy has been in communication with the UK in relation to Haakon's death.

A Facebook page has been set up in his memory called Remembering Haakon Bratland.