An overturned lorry is causing delays ths morning.
A carriageway is blocked on the A12 northbound, between junction 16, at Galleywood, and Junction 17 at Howe Green.
Traffic is slow on the Londonbound carriageway from junction 17.
At the scene of Rtc A12. Lane 1 closure and will be for a while. Vehicle had rear tyre blow out, now on side, contents out of vehicle. Recovery will take a while pic.twitter.com/zk5Q2eohjF— Commercial Vehicle Unit (@EPCommercialVeh) February 22, 2018
