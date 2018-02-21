KFCs are back open today after a chicken shortage closed all but 7 outlets in Essex.

The fast food chain has released a list of outlets that are now open, after a change of delivery system left hundreds closed across the country.

Here is a list of the outlets that have opened:

  • Barkingside, Barkingside, 157 High Street, Barkingside, Essex, IG6 2AJ
  • Basildon, Basildon DT, Unit 17, Mayflower Retail Park, Gardiners Lane, Basildon, Essex, SS13 3AP
  • Basildon, Pitsea, KFC Unit 2, Pitsea Retail Park, Basildon, Essex, SS13 3AB
  • Clacton on Sea, Clacton Brook Retail Park DT, Brook Retail Park, London Road, Clacton on Sea, Essex, CO15 3TP
  • Dagenham, Dagenham DT, Unit 6 Merrielands Retail Park, Merrielands Crescent, Dagenham, Essex, RM9 6SJ
  • Harlow, Harlow, Unit 15, Staple Tye Shopping Centre, Harlow, Essex, CM18 7PJ
  • Hornchurch, Hornchurch, 11 High Street, Hornchurch, Essex, RM11 1TP
  • Ilford, Ilford High Street, 204-206 High Street, Ilford, Essex, IG1 1QB
  • Braintree, Braintree, Galleys Island, Braintree Road, CRESSING, Nr. Braintree, Essex, CM77 8GA
  • Rainham, Rainham DT, 270 Cherry Tree Lane, Rainham, Essex, RM13 8TX
  • Rochford, Rochford, Unit 1A, Rochford, Essex, SS4 1GP
  • Romford, Romford - Eastern Avenue Retail Pk, Eastern Avenue Retail Park, Romford, Essex, RM7 7JN
  • Southend on Sea, Southend Greyhound DT, Greyhound Trading Park, Greyhound Way, Southend on Sea, Essex, SS2 5PY
  • West Thurrock, Lakeside DT, Lakeside Drive Thru, Unit 2, Lakeside Auto Park, West Thurrock, Grays, Essex, RM20 3WE
  • West Thurrock, Lakeside FC, Kiosk 8, Lakeside Food Court, West Thurrock Way, West Thurrock, Grays, Essex, RM20 2ZJ