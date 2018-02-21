A sinkhole on a busy A road has still not been repaired - and is causing a nightmare for drivers.

The A13, between the Five Bells roundabout and Pitsea Flyover, was closed briefly yesterday for repairs to the sink hole.

However, Ukip councillor Stephen Hodge said it has still not been repaired.

He said: "I attended the scene this morning after numourous phone calls from angry residents that had wheel/tyre and suspension damage to their vehicles this morning.

"I am appalled that Essex Highways have had all night to do a reasonable repair.

"All they have done is put some loose gravel in.

"There are no warning signs,are cars are still being damaged.

"I spoke to a couple from Langdon Hills that were having there car repaired who said that nine other cars they knew of had been damaged.

"Another lady was waiting to be repaired and while I was there, I spoke to the AA patrolman who said there switchboard had been jammed with calls of damaged vehicles.

"Essex Highways were aware of the problem but as of Midday had done nothing."

The road is set to close eastbound tonight for final repairs.

An Essex Highways spokesperson said: “A temporary repair to make the road safe was put in place on Tuesday in a bid to cause as little disruption to traffic as possible. We are in the process of re-doing this as the road has further deteriorated since the original work was completed. We plan to fully close the road eastbound tonight, after the peak traffic has passed, to allow time to complete a permanent repair.”