A drug driver has been banned from getting behind the wheel for two years.

James Digby, 29, pleaded guilty to drug driving and was sentenced at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on February 15, 2018.

Digby, of Brassie Wood, Chelmsford, was arrested on August 7, 2017 after a Special Constable spotted him overtaking in a dangerous manner on Beehive Lane, Chelmsford.

Police stopped his Ford Fiesta in Loftin Way just before 11pm.

Digby tested positive for cocaine and cannabis and was arrested and later charged with driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit.

He was sentenced to nine weeks in prison suspended for 18 months. He was disqualified from driving for 24 months and ordered to pay £200 costs and a £115 victim surcharge.

Sc Stephen Nelson said: “Drug driving risks and ruin lives. I hope this sentencing sends out a strong message that Essex Police and the courts take this kind of offending extremely seriously. Drink or drug drive and it’s only a matter of time before you are caught and put before the courts.”