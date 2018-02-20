A TOP police officer who was found to have committed misconduct has apologised for his actions.

Essex Police’ Deputy Chief Constable Matthew Horne will face no further action after hurling a stress ball at a junior colleague and unleashing a foul-mouthed tirade.

After a misconduct hearing, he was found to have breached standards of behaviour.

The senior officer launched the tirade when he visited the force control room in 2015 and was disappointed at the number of unallocated domestic violence incidents.

Mr Horne had denied the three allegations, but a panel sitting at Chelmsford Civic Centre found his actions to be proven.

Today, Essex Police Chief Constable Stephen Kavanagh decided Mr Horne would face no further action.

This evening Mr Horne released a statement through Essex Police.

In it, he said: "Ever since I was a boy, I simply wanted to be a police officer; I am grateful that I shall continue.

"I appreciate the comments of the panel about me personally and my commitment to my profession since I started as a police cadet over 25 years ago.

"Most importantly though, today, I wish to wholeheartedly and unreservedly to apologise for any distress caused to my colleagues.

"I only want the very best in policing and for the people we serve and I will continue in this vein."

He added: "I do not want today to detract - for one moment – from the excellent work done by my brave colleagues of Essex Police, who day in and day out put themselves in harm’s way to protect the public.

"My motivation has, and always will be, to improve policing in order to protect our communities from harm.

"This passion is what drives me every day."