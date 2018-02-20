WORK is set to begin on Greater Anglia's new commuter trains.

Engineers at the Bombardier train factory, in Derby, are in charge of assembling 111 brand new rolling stock.

These photos show the driver’s cab, carriage sides and windows ready to be assembled into the first carriage.

Bombardier is building 665 new carriages which will form 22 ten-carriage trains and 89 five-carriage trains.

They will start to come into service in 2019.

Each train will have air conditioning, plugs and USB points and fast free wifi, as well as accessible toilets, seat back tables and underfloor heating.

The trains will run on commuter routes into London Liverpool Street from Essex, Suffolk, Norfolk, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire.

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia Managing Director, said: “It’s so exciting to see the new trains beginning to take shape.

"These are a vital part of the transformation of the railway in East Anglia.

"It’s really possible now to imagine the huge difference these trains will make to our customers , making their journeys much more comfortable.”

Alan Fravolini, Bombardier's Greater Anglia Project Director, said “It's great to be starting full production of our new Aventra trains that will help transform journeys for Greater Anglia passengers; and all designed and built in Britain.”

The trains will have a mixture of three by two seating, and pairs of seats, which will all include lumbar support.

The exact specification of the interior has not yet been signed off, following a public consultation which saw over 1,000 people take part.

The firm is spending £1.4 billion on new trains – of which £900 million is for the Bombardier trains