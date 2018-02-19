A number of KFC outlets have had to close after they ran out of chicken.

The fast food chain, which has about 900 outlets across the UK, has blamed the problems on a new distribution system.

Last week, KFC switched its delivery contract to DHL, and said that operational issues had caused disruption with the supply.

Most of the KFCs in Essex have been forced to close, as well as those in London, the Midlands, the North East and Wales.

Until last Tuesday, KFC's chicken was delivered by South African-owned distribution group Bidvest.

But after the change in the contract, many of the food giant's outlets began running out of chicken products.

Still can't get over that nearly all KFC's in Essex are closed because they've run out of chicken 😂😂😂 — georgia (@georgia_dear) February 18, 2018

KFC said on Twitter: "The chicken crossed the road, just not to our restaurants "We've brought a new delivery partner onboard, but they've had a couple of teething problems - getting fresh chicken out to 900 restaurants across the country is pretty complex!" it added, apologising to customers for the inconvenience.

"We won't compromise on quality, so no deliveries has meant some of our restaurants are closed, and others are operating a limited menu or shortened hours."

DHL said: "Due to operational issues, a number of deliveries in recent days have been incomplete or delayed. We are working with our partners, KFC and QSL, to rectify the situation as a priority and apologise for any inconvenience."

The outlets that are closed are:

Galleys Island, Braintree Road, Braintree

Broomfield Road, Chelmsford

High Street, Brentwood

Colchester Road, Romford

Pitsea Retail Park, Pitsea

High Street, Canvey

Gardiners Lane, Basildon

London Road, South Benfleet

Cherry Orchard Way, Rochford

Greyhound Retail Park, Greyhound Way, Southend

Currently, the only open stores in Mayflower Retail Park, Basildon, Braintree Road, Cressing and Broomfield Road, Chelmsford.