As a female councillor representing disabled children and adults within the city of Chelmsford, I was quite humbled when considering on February 6, it was only 100 years ago that women were given the right to vote for the first time.

I considered the extraordinary women who, over the last 50 years, made an impact on me and felt blessed I was living at the beginning of this century, not the beginning of the last.

On Sunday, February 4 I was invited to Dovedale Centre in Chelmsford, hosted by the Chelmsford Shotokan Karate Club, raising money for Mind and supporting Time to Talk day.

A senior instructor, Richard Naylor-Jones, the club’s disability officer/mental health advocate and his wife, Jane, took over the reins of the Shotokan Karate Club from Jane’s mother who established the club with her husband in 1967. It was Dot Naylor who encouraged, over 50 years ago, an inclusive club, welcoming all the community, including students with physical and mental challenges.

Richard and Jane have carried the inclusivity of the club forward and teach students from four years old to 80+. Richard is an ‘Altogether Ambassador for Disability Sports’ with Active Essex and has spoken in Parliament regarding the benefits of sport on physical and mental health.

Dot Naylor’s achievements are well-known nationally and internationally and have inspired females of all ages to learn karate. Her 50 years with the Karate Union of Great Britain was recognised with a ‘Point of Light Award’ from the Prime Minister in 2015.

It’s appropriate that in 2018 Dot’s daughter, Jane, is also celebrating 50 years of Karate and, with her daughter Megan, is in the KUGB England squad.

On July 15 there will be a celebration in Chelmsford of the birthday of Emmeline Pankhurst. It will be fitting for Dot’s daughter and grand-daughter to be present at the recognition of a woman that would be proud of Dot Naylor and the inclusive tradition she has created.