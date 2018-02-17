A “much-loved” teacher who died of cancer last year was honoured at the Essex Teaching Awards 2018.

Former teacher at Maltese Road Primary School, Katie Arnold nee Sutterby was posthumously awarded the special award titled ‘In memory of a much-loved, well-respected and devoted Essex teacher’.

Katie was just 29 when she passed away last October after being diagnosed with bowel cancer just five weeks before.

The annual awards, which are in their fifth year, took place at Hamptons Sports and Leisure Centre in Chelmsford on February 8. The Essex County Council-run event celebrates excellence in education and highlights the outstanding work of teachers and other staff in the county’s schools.

There were a number of winners from Chelmsford amongst other outstanding teachers and school support staff recognised at the awards.

Nicole Chapman, from Chelmsford County High School for Girls, won the Lifetime Achievement Award, and the SEN Team from Moulsham Junior School were Highly Commended in the Team of the Year Award.

Michelle Orchard and Catherine Thatcher, from Moulsham Junior School, were both Highly Commended in the Primary Student Choice Award category.

While Karen Riches, from Moulsham Junior School, and and Charlene Levett, from Stock Church of England Primary School, were both Highly Commended in the Primary School Teacher of the Year Award

Councillor Ray Gooding, Essex County Council’s Cabinet Member for Education, said: “Schools in Essex do an excellent job, with about 94 per cent currently rated as good or outstanding by Ofsted and pupils continuing to achieve fantastic results.

“Teachers and other school staff have obviously played a vital role in those successes and hearing about the difference our award winners have made to the lives of young people in the county is always one of the main highlights of my year.

“I am very proud of their achievements and these awards are a great way of recognising their hard work and commitment.”