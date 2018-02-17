An exciting exhibition of photography is being held at Chelmsford Cathedral, showcasing a unique collection of images taken and donated by 20 British Armed Forces Veterans.

The event is being held in support of ABF The Soldiers’ Charity.

Photography is often used as part of the therapy given to veterans as part of rehabilitation.

The preview evening takes place on February 15 from 6pm to 8pm followed by the exhibitions on February 16 and 17 from 10am to 4pm.

With the success of last years ‘Images on Parade’ exhibition, the preview evening in Chelmsford is being held to launch this years new exhibition ‘Veterans’ Images on Parade’, touring East Anglia in February and March 2018.

You can view the images, of wildlife and landscape photographic art, at a champagne reception at the preview evening in Chelmsford.

The exhibition is also open to the public for two days following the launch.

Admission to the exhibition is free to the public for the open days and preview evenings, however, booking is recommended.

For further information call 01206 817105, email: pharclerode@soldierscharity.org or visit www.soldierscharity.org/events/veterans-images-parade-2018/

The images form part of this collection have been printed and mounted for sale.